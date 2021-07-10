Hull City are likely to drop out of the race to sign Dijon winger Bersant Celina.

Hull City have been placed under a transfer embargo and can’t pay transfer fees.

Celina, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Tigers over recent times as well as Ipswich Town and Coventry City, as per a report TWTD.

Journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter has also suggested Cardiff City are keen.

However, Hull is unlikely to be an option for Celina now as their attentions will most likely shift to the free agent and loans market.

This is a boost for Ipswich, Coventry and Cardiff’s hopes of landing him this summer.

Celina only made the move to France last summer but could be on his way back to England after 12 months away.

The Kosovo international was snapped up by Manchester City as a youngster and went on to play four times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at FC Twente and Ipswich.

Swansea City signed him on a permanent deal in 2018 and he was a key player for the Welsh side during his two seasons at the club, chipping in with 10 goals in 77 games in all competitions.

Dijon came calling in September last year but he has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1.

The door could now swing open for Ipswich, Coventry or Cardiff to move in with Hull unlikely to get him now.