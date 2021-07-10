Hull City are still trying to sign Terell Thomas after his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

Hull City have been placed under a transfer embargo but that has made ‘no difference’ in their pursuit the defender, as per Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper on a Q & A yesterday.

The Tigers can no longer pay transfer fees and have to stick to free agents and loans.

Thomas, who is 25-years-old, is unattached at the moment and Grant McCann’s pursuit of him is still ‘ongoing’.

Read: Hull City 2020 signing linked with move away

The Daily Mail have reported over recent times that the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are keen on him as well.

Thomas has impressed in League One for Wimbledon over the past three seasons and losing him is a major blow for Robinson.

The centre-back joined the Dons in 2018 and has since made 90 appearances for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move there, he has also played for Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Woking and Wigan Athletic.

Read: Hull City suffer blow in pursuit of Sheffield United man

Thoughts

Hull need a centre-back and Thomas seems to fit the bill.

He is a free agent so fits the restrictions they now have in place and McCann’s side have been signing players who have been playing in the lower leagues over recent times, such as Andy Cannon, Nathan Baxter, Ryan Longman and Randell Williams.