Charlton Athletic Director of Football Steve Gallen wants to reduce the age of the team.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for more reinforcements to their squad.

The Addicks are having to be patient with their recruitment with a lot of their targets appearing to be players who would fancy their chances of a Championship move.

Nevertheless, Gallen has hinted his side will be moving for younger players.

He has said: “I want to continue to try and bring in good players to the club. What I also want to do is reduce the age of the team, the squad and I want to give some longer-term contracts out to the younger players in particular.

“That’s what we’re trying to achieve, but then on the flipside you have to recognise that Ben Watson has got a year’s contract, Adam Matthews now has got a year’s contract, Chris Gunter has got one more year, Jason Pearce is here for another year.”

Gallen added: “These are good players at this level, they’re good experienced players and they’re great around the training ground.

“This is really important to the manager that he has the right people at the training ground, the right people supporting him and these are the ones that he wants and I completely agree with him. Let’s get these players in and so that’s what we’ve been working on the last few weeks.”

Charlton made Akin Famewo their fourth signing of the summer earlier this week behind Craig MacGillivray, Jayden Stockley and George Dobson.

More signings are on the way for Nigel Adkins’ side but they are not being rushed into deals.

The Addicks have their first pre-season friendly of the summer today and take on Celtic.

It will be a tough test against the Scottish Premiership giants and Adkins plans to use two starting elevens in either half, meaning plenty of youngsters will be given the chance to shine.