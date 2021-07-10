Coventry City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign former Wolves ace Bright Enobakhare, reports Football Insider.

Enobakhare, 23, is a free agent following his release from Indian outfit East Bengal. The former Wolves man left the club for AEK Athens in 2020 after several loan spells – one of which with Coventry in the 2018/19 season where he netted six in 18 league outings.

After a brief spell in Greece he headed for India but is on the free market again, and Football Insider report that Coventry City are in ‘advanced’ talks to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

Mark Robins’ side made a slow start to the summer transfer window but are in full-flow now – they got the ball rolling with the free signing of Martyn Waghorn, who was followed through the door by Simon Moore, Ben Sheaf and recently Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sky Blues finished in a hugely commendable 16th-place of the Championship table last season and look as though they could go one step further next time round, especially so with a few more additions.

Thoughts?

Enobakhare would be a really exciting signing for Coventry – he’s someone who Robins knows well and has got the best out of previously, and being available for free is a bonus.

At 23-years-old as well, the Nigerian is still considered a young player.

The dynamic attacker will certainly give Coventry a new dimension to their attack and alongside the likes of Waghorn, Gyokeres, Tyler Walker and so on, the Sky Blues could have a surprisingly potent attack in the Championship next season.