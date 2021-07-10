West Ham are ‘in talks’ to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan this summer – the Frenchman spent last season on loan with Fulham.

Areola, 28, featured 36 times in the Premier League for Fulham last season. He thoroughly impressed and was voted Fulham’s Player of the Season after they succumbed to an immediate relegation.

Now though, reports from Mail Online suggest that West Ham are ‘in talks’ with PSG over a loan deal for the shot-stopper, with a view to a permanent move.

The French outfit are ‘prepared’ to let Areola leave this summer as they get ready to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Fulham have since seen Scott Parker head for Championship rivals Bournemouth, bringing in former Everton boss Marco Silva in to replace him.

Thoughts?

Fulham never looked likely to bring Areola back to the club following their relegation back into the Championship but one Marek Rodak might have a chance to break back into the side now – he shone during their promotion season back in 2019/20 but would be exiled in the top flight.

Now though, the Slovakian international has the chance to impress new manager Silva and could play another key role next season.

As for Areola, a move to West Ham would be a really exciting one and he has his experience at Fulham to thank for his likely English return.