Bournemouth have confirmed that Ajani Burchall has joined Aston Villa – the youngster was linked with all of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham.

Burchall, 16, was a free agent after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Bournemouth back in May.

The midfielder took to Instagram to announce his departure from the south coast club but the Cherries have now confirmed that Burchall has joined Aston Villa.

Despite being a free agent, Villa have paid Bournemouth a ‘substantial undisclosed fee’ as compensation due to his age.

Born in Bermuda, Burchall became Bournemouth’s third youngest player ever when he made his Championship debut v Huddersfield Town back in December.

It’d be his only Championship appearance though, and he becomes the second youngster to join Villa’s academy from an EFL side after Josh Feeney left from Fleetwood earlier this week – Dean Smith’s side are also expected to bring in West Brom youngster Tim Iroegbunam.