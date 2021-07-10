Sheffield Wednesday are being linked with QPR winger Olamide Shodipo.

Shodipo, 24, spent last season on loan with Oxford United in League One. He scored 11 goals in his 41 league outings, including one in the second leg of his side’s play-off semi-final against eventual winners Blackpool.

Now though, a report from Sheffield Star claims the Irishman is on Darren Moore’s ‘list of potential targets’ at Sheffield Wednesday – the report though makes no mention of whether QPR would be willing to loan Shodipo out again this summer.

The wide-man made his league debut for the R’s way back in the 2016/17 season. Since, he’s spent time out on loan with all of Port Vale, Colchester United and last season Oxford United where he really impressed the watching fans.

At 24-years-old, Shodipo will want to start making his mark on the QPR first-team and he has every chance of doing that after his prolific campaign last time round, though he looks as though he’ll be playing a back-up role under Mark Warburton who could yet decide to loan him out.