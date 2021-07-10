Sunderland announced their first major signing of the summer window earlier this afternoon with Alex Pritchard joining the Black Cats.

Sunderland fell at the first hurdle in the League One play-offs last time out. Landing someone the quality of Pritchard should be seen as a boon.

However, they do face a big task in trying to replace goal machine, Charlie Wyke. That is likely to be a decision a little further into the current transfer window.

More recently, the Black Cats have been linked for former USMNT international Eric Lichaj according to Football Insider. Lichaj first made the breakthrough in English football with Aston Villa.

He is a veteran of 257 Championship games and 32 Premier League games across his career in England. This was a career that took in not only Aston Villa but also the likes of Lincoln City (loan), Leeds United (loan) as well as permanent stays at Nottingham Forest and Hull City.

This level of experience would make the 32-year-old American a viable target for Lee Johnson’s side. That level of experience would easily translate to League One.

The initial interest linking Sunderland to Lichaj has gone quiet earlier which has led to questions from some. One question was directed at Sun man Alan Nixon on Twitter:

@reluctantnicko Are Sunderland still in talks with Lichaj? If not are we linked with anybody else? — Jack O'Brien (@JackOBr62747836) July 9, 2021

Nixon is very active on Twitter and quote retweeted the following reply:

Games tomorrow. See if he plays. https://t.co/kLWX9xQxiT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 9, 2021

Nixon mentioning this led to another Sunderland fan questioning what he had said about a ‘game’. The Sun man again retweeted the question with his attached response:

Couple of closed doors matches I believe https://t.co/1c0via2uZ4 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 9, 2021

These comments offer a tantalising view of the current state of play between Sunderland and Eric Lichaj. The free-agent defender has been on trial at the Stadium of Light according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

The tantalising comments that Sunderland have a couple of games set up behind closed doors could help clarify the situation a little more.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey (above) writes that Sunderland see Lichaj “as a potential top signing.” If he turns out in these arranged games, it could bring a deal a little closer.