Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have both been handed suspended points penalties this evening.

Derby County have been dealt a three-point suspended penalty for a single late payment of their players and staff whilst Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a six-point suspended penalty, for several late payments.

The points penalties will only come into action should either side re-offend.

For Derby County it’s another miserable twist in their recent history. The club has only just discovered that they will be playing in the Championship next season after the EFL decided not to appeal their initial fine for accounting irregularities, and with a transfer embargo stifling their pre-season.

Wayne Rooney’s side finished just a place and a point above the relegation zone last season and could yet struggle once again next time round.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter after today’s suspended points penalty news:

I think this basically means if we fail to pay players on time anytime between now and June 2022 we get deducted 3 points for that current season. Slap on the wrist me thinks #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/CjfqliOWJK — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) July 9, 2021

Bet this has gutted the EFL so desperate to punish the Rams https://t.co/s497iI4nre — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) July 9, 2021

Interesting! If another proposed takeover fails then more pressure is on Mad Mel to keep footing the bill. Imagine it’s hard to attract an owner when accounts haven’t been filed and embargo in place. Difficult season ahead for #dcfc I suspect. https://t.co/plKFVgwMKx — Ryan Wise (@ryanwise94) July 9, 2021

EFL = desperation. They really are desperate to get to DCFC any way possible.

Teams currently not in the EFL sight lines, need to consider that they may one day they may be.

It’s time for Championship clubs to consider a breakaway- PL2?

The EFL is not fit for purpose. — EjDCFC🇪🇺 (@EJHDCFC) July 9, 2021