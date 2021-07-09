Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have both been handed suspended points penalties this evening.

Derby County have been dealt a three-point suspended penalty for a single late payment of their players and staff whilst Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a six-point suspended penalty, for several late payments.

The points penalties will only come into action should either side re-offend.

For Derby County it’s another miserable twist in their recent history. The club has only just discovered that they will be playing in the Championship next season after the EFL decided not to appeal their initial fine for accounting irregularities, and with a transfer embargo stifling their pre-season.

Wayne Rooney’s side finished just a place and a point above the relegation zone last season and could yet struggle once again next time round.

