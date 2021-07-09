Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have both been dealt suspended points penalties ahead of next season.

Alan Nixon broke the news this evening that Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt suspended points penalties ahead of the 2021/22 campaign – Derby’s a three-point suspended penalty and Wednesday’s six for ‘several late payments’ compared to Derby’s one.

This means that if either side re-offend then the points penalty will come into force.

It’s obviously a blow for both sides and Sheffield Wednesday fans are particularly weary of the penalty, given that their club has already been late in paying their staff on several occasions over the past year or so.

They’re gearing up for the next season in League One after being relegated from the Championship last time round – they started the last season with a 12-point deduction which was later halved.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on the most recent suspended points penalty:

