Nottingham Forest were a side many thought would perform better than they did last season. Truth be told they were underwhelming.

Nottingham Forest fans would have realised pretty early on in the season that the Reds were in a bit of a tangle. They ended up finishing in 17th place just nine shy of the drop zone.

It will be a summer of restructuring and rebuilding for all sides, Forest included. As well as looking to bring players in, Forest will need to be guarded about sides taking an interest in their stars.

Defender Joe Worrall is a man in demand according to many sources. Another man in demand from the City Ground is 20-year-old Welsh international Brennan Johnson.

Premier League sides have been linked to the young winger but The Atheltic’s Paul Taylor and Daniel Taylor bring an interesting proposition to the table.

In a co-authored article, the duo write that Barnsley is a club “understood to be willing to pay up the £2million” for Johnson. Johnson spent last season on loan at League One side Lincoln City.

The Nottingham Forest starlet shone for the Imps. Across 48 appearances in all competitions, Johnson scored 13 goals and returned 14 assists.

That level of output is always going to bring admiring glances and that is what has happened. Barnsley are said to be “one of the clubs most keen” on Johnson but they aren’t the only one.

The Athletic’s Taylor and Taylor remind us that Leeds United and Leicester City are understood to have monitored the young star, as have Brentford.

Nixon gives his view on things

Sun reporter Alan Nixon aired his thoughts on Twitter about Barnsley’s willingness to pay £2million for Johnson:

2m?? Don’t think he would be sold for that … https://t.co/HvKxrMzg0u — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 9, 2021

Nixon obviously views Forest youngster Johnson at a value of more than what Barnsley are said willing to pay. That much is clear in that Nixon thinks that the young winger will not be sold for that amount.

In today’s market, for a player of Johnson’s calibre, £2million would be a lowball offer – a starting amount. Last season’s output for Lincoln, coupled with his age and potential would tend to see his value set higher.

That could be bad news for a Barnsley outfit thought to want to pay up to a £2million ceiling.