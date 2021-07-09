Both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt suspended points penalties going into the 2021/22 season.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt suspended points penalties going into the new season.

Wednesday, who’ll be competing in League One next season have a six-point suspended penalty for ‘several late payments’ and Derby County a three-point penalty for ‘one late payment of wages’.

Nixon tweeted earlier today;

Sheffield Wednesday six point SUSPENDED penalty for several late payments … Derby County three point SUSPENDED penalty for ONE late payment of wages. Crackdown time. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 9, 2021

Suspended means that, if either Derby or Sheffield Wednesday pay their staff late again, then the penalty will kick-in;

It was Derby County who relegated Sheffield Wednesday into League One on the final day of last season. Darren Moore returned to the touchline to see his side play out an enthralling 3-3 draw which subsequently placed the Owls rock-bottom of the Championship table, and the Rams just a point and a place outside of it.

Since, Sheffield Wednesday have paid off their outstanding wages in full whilst Derby County have avoided a belated relegation after the EFL decided not to appeal Derby’s £100,000 fine for accounting irregularities.

Wayne Rooney’s side were also reported to have paid their player late in December last year, before paying them in full by the end of January.