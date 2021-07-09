Walsall have confirmed the signing of experienced defender Stephen Ward after his release from Ipswich Town.

As part of his summer makeover, Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook opted to release experienced left-back Stephen Ward.

The former Republic of Ireland international only joined the Tractor Boys at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, coming in to add some Premier League pedigree to his ranks.

However, his stint at Portman Road was underwhelming, resulting in his release. Now, it has been confirmed that Ward has found himself a new club.

As confirmed on Friday afternoon, Walsall have moved to snap up the 35-year-old defender.

Ward joins the League Two side on a free transfer, bolstering Matty Taylor as he looks to revamp his squad at the Bescot Stadium ahead of the 2021/22 campaign

The former Wolves and Burnley ace has become Walsall’s ninth recruit in a busy window for the club. He follows Manny Monthe, Zak Mills, Ash Taylor, Conor Wilkinson, Brendan Kiernan, Joss Labadie, Danny Coogan and Jack Earing through the door.

New boss Taylor will be hoping Ward’s leadership and experience can play an important role as they look to improve on last season’s 19th place finish.

The Dublin-born defender has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship and the Premier League. He has featured 211 and 171 times in the competitions respectively.

Over the course of his career, Ward has spent time on the books with Bohemians, Wolves, Burnley, Stoke City, Brighton and Hove Albion and most recently, Ipswich Town.