Marley Watkins is training with Cardiff City after being released by Championship rivals Bristol City.

Football Insider has reported that the 30-year-old attacker has linked up with the Bluebirds as he continues his hunt for a new club.

Bristol City opted against renewing Watkins’ contract at Ashton Gate earlier this summer, leaving him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent ahead of the new season.

The latest update indicates that his search for a new home is gathering some pace, with Cardiff City not the only side interested.

The report adds that there are other sides considering a potential move for Watkins this summer. A host of sides from the Championship, League One and the Scottish Premiership are all keeping tabs on the attacker’s situation ahead of a potential move.

Watkins has bags of experience at Football League level and could be a shrewd acquisition for any club this summer.

Mick McCarthy is assessing the Welshman ahead of a possible move, so it awaits to be seen if he can make a good impression and earn a permanent deal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The London-born ace previously starred in a stint with Barnsley. Able to feature on the wing as well as through the middle, he netted 18 goals and provided 18 assists in 87 games.

Along the way, Watkins has also featured for the likes of Norwich City, Aberdeen, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and more.