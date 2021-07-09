Middlesbrough allowed striker Britt Assombalonga to leave the club at the end of his contract and he recently sealed a move to the Turkish Super Lig.

Middlesbrough weren’t blessed with options up front, with only Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. But it is clear as to what Warnock thinks of last season’s options, as he has allowed both Assombalonga and Fletcher to depart and has told Akpom he can find a new club.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international is Middlesbrough’s record signing, arriving from fellow Championship outfit Nottingham Forest back in 2017 for £15 million.

Since then he went on to play 161 times in all competitions, scoring 47 goals in the process.

Following his release he became a free agent and joined newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor soon after. Speaking in an interview to his new club’s official website, he gave his first thoughts since arriving.

“When I first heard of the interest I was invited to come over and have a look at the city and just everything in general,” he said.

“It’s really, really hot! But it’s a really nice place.

“I saw the stadium and the stadium is amazing and I’ve heard a lot about the fans and how passionate they are.

“I’ve met the players and the manager and there just feels a really good aura around the place.

“I feel this is a good move for me. It’s a new challenge and hopefully it can be a successful one.”

Adana Demispor saw off reported interest from Assombalonga’s previous club Nottingham Forest, who were keen to reunite with the striker, as well as Bristol City; although the Robins later withdrew their interest.

This will be the Democratic Republic of Congo international’s first spell abroad in his footballing career. Having started in Watford’s academy system he enjoyed three successful loans away from Vicarage Road at Wealdstone, Braintree Town, and Southend United before joining Peterborough United in 2013. A couple of terrific goalscoring campaigns saw him join Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be £5 million before making the switch to Boro three years later.