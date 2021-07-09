Nottingham Forest have launched a second bid for Fortuna Sittard star Zian Flemming, it has been claimed.

Big summer ahead for #nffc with Chris Hughton targeting a number of new signings. Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel could be one of the first, on loan for the season. Forest have also made a second bid for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 9, 2021

Zian Flemming’s impressive form during the 2020/21 campaign has seen him attract interest from the Championship ahead of next season.

Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder. Chris Hughton is looking to bring the Dutchman to the City Ground, already lodging one bid for the Fortuna Sittard star.

Now, The Telegraph’s John Percy has said that Forest have put in a second bid to try and tempt Fortuna into selling Flemming.

Chris Hughton is yet to bring in any new recruits this summer, but a host of players have been linked with moves to the City Ground.

Milad Mohammadi, Jordan Hugill and Jack Clarke are three players to have been linked with the Championship in recent days, so it will be interesting to see if they can make a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

Flemming would certainly be an interesting acquisition should Forest complete a deal this summer. The 22-year-old has spent his entire career in The Netherlands, so it would be interesting to see how he fares in England if he is to complete a move.

Flemming starred for Sjors Ultee’s side during the 2020/21 campaign.

He thoroughly impressed in an attacking midfield role, netting 15 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions. He appeared in a range of positions, also appearing in central midfield, centre-forward and out on the right-wing.