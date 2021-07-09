West Brom coach Robbie Stockdale has agreed a deal to become the new Rochdale boss.

The Baggies have undergone a coaching reshuffle this summer, with Valerien Ismael replacing Sam Allardyce as manager.

As a result, a host of new coaches have joined West Brom. The Frenchman brought a number of backroom staff from Barnsley to The Hawthorns, including naming Adam Murray as his assistant manager.

Now, it has been reported that Robbie Stockdale, who was Allardyce’s assistant manager, is set to depart the Championship side to move elsewhere.

As per a report from Football Insider, West Brom coach Robbie Stockdale is poised to become the new manager of Rochdale.

The Dale have been on their own hunt for a new manager ahead of next season.

Brian Barry-Murphy departed after the club’s relegation to League Two, opening the door for a new boss to take the helm at the Crown Oil Arena.

Successful talks have taken place between the relevant parties and now, a deal is in place for Stockdale to become the new Rochdale boss.

The 41-year-old is yet to delve into management, only holding temporary roles with Sunderland and Grimsby Town. With a new challenge on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Redcar-born coach fares.

Stockdale has picked up a good amount of coaching experience since bringing an end to his playing career in 2011.

He started out as assistant manager with Grimsby before moving onto Sunderland. Stockdale took up a role managing the Black Cats’ youth sides before stepping up to the senior side, where he reassumed a role as assistant manager.

Since leaving the Stadium of Light in 2018, Stockdale has gone on to hold with Hibernian and West Brom.