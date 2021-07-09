Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a summer move for KKA Gent left-back Milad Mohammadi.

Chris Hughton is still on the hunt for his first signing of the summer as he prepares his side for the 2021/22 campaign.

A host of players have been mentioned as potential targets for Nottingham Forest so far this window. Jordan Hugill, Jack Clarke and Nicky Hogarth are some to have been linked with moves to the City Ground recently.

Now, Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 14:31, 09.07.21) has reported that Iranian left-back Milad Mohammadi is on Forest’s radar.

Sky Sports states that Mohammadi is available in a cut-price deal this summer, attracting the interest of Forest.

The Championship side could have a battle on their hands for his signature, however. French side Stade Brestois are in the market for a new left-back after letting Romain Perraud join Southampton and they too have identified Mohammadi as an option.

The 27-year-old full-back has one year remaining on his deal with Belgian side KAA Gent.

Mohammadi has spent the last two years with the club, holding down a starting role at left-back. Across all competitions, he has netted two goals and provided seven assists in 65 outings.

Over the course of his career, Mohammadi has spent time playing in Iran, Russia and Belgium.

The Teheran-born ace has played 41 times for the Iranian national team since making his debut in 2015.