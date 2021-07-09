Peterborough United prodigy Ronnie Edwards is set to play a first-team role for Posh next season, with manager Darren Ferguson adding that they will be seeing how he fares in midfield.

The young centre-back made a brilliant impression when given a first-team chance last season.

Peterborough United snapped up the 18-year-old in January 2020, bringing him in from Barnet. Edwards has only played five times for Posh since signing but looks to be one of the club’s most promising talents.

Now, an update on his situation at London Road has emerged ahead of the new season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that the teenage prodigy is expected to play a first-team role in the Championship next season.

Not only that, Ferguson revealed that Edwards will be tested in a midfield role in pre-season, adding that he could become the club’s fourth central midfield player if he impresses.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, here’s what he had to say:

“I expect Ronnie to play a part in the Championship next season.

“We know he can play as a centre-back and he’ll certainly challenge for a place in that position, but maybe he can do a job in midfield as well.

“I’d certainly have no hesitation in playing him at Luton in our first Championship match.”

Edwards has spent the early stages of his career plying his trade at centre-back, but his playing style could translate well into midfield.

The recent England U19s trainee is calm and composed on the ball and is confident in carrying the ball out of defence. He has little senior experience, but the 2021/22 campaign could be a big one for Edwards if he gets first-team action with Posh.