Liverpool defender Ben Davies is not interested in leaving Anfield on loan this summer, despite interest from AFC Bournemouth and Celtic.

Ben Davies will reject fresh interest from Celtic and Bournemouth to stay at Liverpool. He wants to try again this season to make an impact at Anfield and is encouraged by the fact Jurgen Klopp wants him to remain. #LFC — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) July 9, 2021

Ben Davies linked up with the Premier League giants in January, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with Preston North End.

Since joining Liverpool, Davies has been unable to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side. He is yet to make his first appearance for the Reds and, as a result, he has been linked with a loan move away.

AFC Bournemouth and Celtic are both said to be keen on a loan deal for the centre-back. However, an update from The Mirror’s David Anderson has dented their hopes.

Anderson states that Davies is not interested in departing on a season-long loan deal this summer.

The 25-year-old defender is determined to make his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans, and the German is willing to give him another chance to do so.

Davies previously starred during his time with Preston, making his way through their youth academy and into their senior side.

Across all competitions, the Barrow-in-Furness-born ace played 145 times for the Lilywhites, netting two goals and providing three assists.

Davies will have a battle on his hands if he wants to break into Liverpool’s first-team next season.

He joined the club in the wake of an injury crisis but the club now have plenty of options available at centre-back. Klopp has the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at his disposal.