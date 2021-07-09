Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has hinted the club are unlikely to improve their bid for St. Johnstone ace Shaun Rooney.

The Millers are said to be pursuing a deal for the 24-year-old full-back ahead of next season.

St. Johnstone turned down a bid for Rooney from the League One side, with manager Paul Warne now confirming the club’s failed bid for the impressive full-back.

Now, after seeing their bid knocked back, Warne has warned that Rotherham may not come back with another offer for the Bellshill-born ace.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, the Millers boss said he is unsure as to whether or not the club will move again. He added that since the first bid, they have not yet made another approach for the defender.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“The offer was rejected. We’re not a club that offer way below where we’re prepared to go. We offer what we think is fair and affordable to us.

“Whether we revisit it, I don’t know. I haven’t moved the bid in any way since our original offer.”

With Warne letting St. Johnstone know of Rotherham’s current stance, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the summer transfer window.

Rooney was a mainstay for Callum Davidson’s side in an impressive campaign for the Saints.

The former York City man chipped in with six goals and three assists from right-back, also featuring further forward as a wing-back at times.

Rooney joined the Scottish club last summer and still has another year remaining on his contract with the club.