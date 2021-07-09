Sunderland’s wait for a marquee summer signing goes on. With less than a month til the start of the new season, it’s becoming an all too familiar feeling at the Stadium of Light.

Little over six weeks has passed since Sunderland crashed out of the League One play-offs at the hands of Lincoln City, and now less a month stands between the Black Cats and their opening day fixture against Wigan Athletic in the next League One season.

It’ll be there fourth-straight campaign competing in England’s third tier. Already though, there’s reason to believe that Sunderland could be heading for a fifth after losing their top-scorer from last season in Charlie Wyke among a number of other names, and having yet to bring in anyone of note.

Stagnant market, you say?

Lee Johnson has caused some upset online today after his recent comments regarding Sunderland’s start to the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said:

“At the moment, a lot of clubs are internally assessing where they stand in terms of their long-term future off the back of Covid-19.

“A lot of clubs are under soft embargoes, have taken out loans that have to be paid back. That’s stagnated the market a bit, because you can’t really do one in, one out.”



Contradictory to Johnson’s comments though, teams in League One have been particularly active in the transfer window so far this summer. In fact, as of yesterday there’s been 108 signings made by clubs in League One – Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are the three teams yet to make any signings.

Alarmingly for Sunderland though, this is a theme becoming all too common.

The Black Cats haven’t made a signing in July since 2018 having gone their last two pre-seasons prior to this without a making one til August. Stewart Donald was the man at the helm for those two pre-seasons and as we reach the mid-point of July, with the free signing of young goalkeeper Jacob Carney the only acquisition to mention, there’s the familiar feel of calm in the pre-season before a storm in the League One campaign.

What happened to Kyril’s transfer kitty?

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has definitely made a positive impact since arriving at the club last season. He’s completely changed the dynamic of the club and set the foundations for a brighter, more sustainable future. But he’s yet to pump any money into player signings.

It was reported back in April that Louis-Dreyfus was set to hand Johnson a £60million ‘warchest’ this summer – providing that he guided the club to promotion from League One. With not a penny spent on improving the playing staff as of yet, was that a blatant lie from 24-year-old heir to a fortune of over £5billion? Or is he only willing to spend once promotion is achieved?

The time has come for Louis-Dreyfus to put his money where his mouth is. The transfer market is far from stagnant and according to Forbes, neither is the Louis-Dreyfus fortune. Furthermore, with the League One and Two salary caps being scrapped earlier in the year and owners in both leagues able to invest as much money as they want as ‘football fortunes’, theoretically, there’s nothing stopping Sunderland from spending big this summer.

Johnson has his hands tied somewhat when it comes to recruitment yet it will be he who faces the backlash should Sunderland fall short in their quest for League One promotion next season. The end of last season proved the need for recruits this summer and there’s still time to bring those in ahead of the visit of Wigan on August 7th next month. Time is of the essence though, and fans’ patience is heading for absolute zero.