Lincoln City playmaker Zak Elbouzedi is poised to join Swedish side AIK, it has been claimed.

Reports from Swedish news outlet Sport Expressen has reported that the out of favour Lincoln City man is closing in on a move away from Sincil Bank.

After just a year-and-a-half with the Imps, Zak Elbouzedi is set for a move away this summer. Manager Michael Appleton informed the former West Brom ace that he could find a new club ahead of the new season.

Now, it has been claimed a move is on the cards, with Swedish side AIK set to swoop in.

The 23-year-old midfielder is said to have reached a verbal agreement with the Allsvenskan side over a transfer.

It is added that, providing everything progresses smoothly, an announcement could be made soon.

Elbouzedi’s move would bring an end to an underwhelming stint with Lincoln. The Irishman has played only 11 times for the club since joining from Waterford, netting two goals and providing two assists across all competitions.

Appleton opted to offload the Dublon-born ace in January, with Bolton Wanderers snapping him up. The attacking midfielder featured 14 times for Ian Evatt’s side as they won promotion to League One.

Elbouzedi has spent his career so far playing in the UK, spending time in England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

A move to Sweden will present him with a new challenge, so it will be interesting to see how he fares should a move go through.