Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful they can sign Dennis Adeniran, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be in ‘pole position’ to sign the midfielder.

Adeniran, who is 22-years-old, has held talks with Championship duo Blackpool and Luton Town, whilst Sunderland and Hull City are also believed to be interested.

However, the Owls are confident they can win the race for his signature over the next couple of days.

Adeniran is a free agent after being released by Everton at the end of last season.

He started his career on the books at Fulham and rose up through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage before playing five times for their first-team.

The midfielder was lured up north by Everton in 2017 and has been with the Toffees for the past four years. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time last season to Wycombe Wanderers and enjoyed his time in the Championship. He played 22 times for Chairboys under Gareth Ainsworth.

Adeniran has left Everton on a permanent basis now and Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to snap him up to bolster their midfield department.

Bringing him in would be a boost for Darren Moore’s side as they gear up for life in League One.