Middlesbrough are closely monitoring Oldham midfielder Dylan Bahamboula, who has been allowed to train with the Teessiders ahead of a potential move, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their midfield options following the departure of George Saville and have identified the likes of Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield in Argentina, Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and now Oldham’s Dylan Bahamboula as potential replacements.

Oldham boss Keith Curle worked with Boro manager Neil Warnock during their time at Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers and has reportedly recommended Bahamboula.

The 26-year-old is training with Middlesbrough in a bid to impress the veteran. If he does he could well be departing Boundary Park for pastures new. There is no deal in place between Bahamboula and the Teessiders, although something could materialise in the near future if training goes well.

The Frenchman has previously plied his trade for the likes of AS Monaco, Paris FC, Dijon and Gazelec Ajaccio in his home country. Whilst he has also enjoyed spells at Astra Giurgiu in Romania, CS Constantine in Algeria, and Tsarsko Selo in Bulgaria prior to making the switch to Oldham last year.

Since signing for the Latics he has played 43 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering a further nine assists during that time.

He has been described as ‘naturally talented’ and a ‘gifted player’ by current manager Curle, but he did go on to say that in possession he is ‘excellent’, but he needs to improve when his side is out of possession.