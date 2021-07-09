Coventry City are looking to add more new faces this summer after announcing the arrival of young winger Ricardo Dinanga.

The Sky Blues have wasted no time in securing four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Young winger Ricardo Dinanga was announced on Friday, following Martyn Waghorn, Simon Moore and Ben Sheaf through the door at the Ricoh Arena.

Following the confirmation of Dinanga’s arrival, Coventry Live has said Mark Robins has more new arrivals “in the pipeline”.

With more new signings being lined up, here’s an assessment of some of Coventry City’s reported targets:

Bersant Celina – attacking midfielder

The Sky Blues are rumoured to be among the sides eyeing the former Manchester City starlet. Ipswich Town are said to have made him a top target, while Hull City are also keen.

Celina could be sold by Dijon FCO this summer as they look to raise funds and he could be a shrewd acquisition for Coventry. The playmaker has a good amount of Championship experience netting 14 goals and providing nine assists in 108 second-tier games.

Bright Enobakhare – forward

Former Coventry loan favourite Enobakhare is available for nothing after departing Bengal City.

The Nigerian forward starred for the club during a loan spell in the 2018/19 season, netting six goals and providing three assists in 18 games. As a free agent, it could be an impressive bit of business for Robins to pursue as he eyes potential talks with the 23-year-old.

Viktor Gyokeres – forward

Gyokeres is said to be poised for a permanent return to Coventry City after last season’s loan spell. Sport Expressen claims a deal is agreed ahead of the new season.

While not having the most eye-catching goal return in his temporary stint with the club last season (three goals, 19 appearances), the Swede showed signs of encouragement. He has shown he can hit prolific form previously, notching up decent totals for Brighton and Hove Albion’s U23s and for Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna.