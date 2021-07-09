West Brom’s pursuit of Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu could be in doubt over concerns regarding the asking price of the player, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

West Brom’s relegation down from the Premier League to the Championship means they may not have the draw of playing in the top flight and this could be a cause for concern in their move to re-sign former-loanee Okay Yokuslu.

The 35-time Turkey international has returned to parent club Celta Vigo in La Liga, but there are rumours he could be on the move again this summer.

West Brom have been linked with the 27-year-old, with Valerien Ismael’s side reportedly pursuing a permanent deal.

But Hatfield has spoken to Football Fan Cast regarding the proposed deal, claiming that the move could be in doubt over worries over the cost of the player.

“I think there are real question marks over whether West Brom can afford him having gone down,” said Hatfield.

“The reports linking him with a move to the club don’t surprise me, although I do think the player himself may fancy himself to play in the top flight.”

He impressed in the latter half of last season on loan at the Hawthorns and he is likely not to be short of offers in the current transfer window. He also impressed in the European Championships despite his national side Turkey crashing out early in the group stages.

If he was to re-join he would be in direct competition with the likes of captain Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers and new signing Alex Mowatt. Baggies boss Ismael will be looking for more reinforcements in the centre of the pitch and as Hatfield says, it is no surprise that they are interested once again in Yokuslu. Whether a move materialises though, remains to be seen.