Tranmere Rovers have signed former Wigan Athletic and Luton Town winger Callum McManaman, as announced by their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers have brought him in on a one-year contract.

McManaman, who is 30-years-old, was released by Luton at the end of last season and spent last summer as a free agent.

He eventually ended up moving to Australia to sign for A-League side Melbourne Victory in October. He played 14 games during his time down under but is now back in England.



Tranmere boss Micky Mellon has said: “We have worked very hard to sign Callum and it has been a long pursuit. He has wanted to come here right from the start but it is not as easy as that to make it happen, we have had to do all of the necessaries to make sure the move happened.

“To get the type of quality that Callum possess into the building shows the intent of the football club and where we want to be. I am sure the fans will be excited by this signing and they will be looking forward to watching him play for Tranmere.”

The Huyton-born man started his career at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in. He went on to make 109 appearances for the Latics, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.



McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats but they were relegated during his time there.

He had a spell back at Wigan before a one-year stint at Luton before they released him last summer.

The wide man has since been in Australia but is back home now with Tranmere.

