Tranmere Rovers have signed non-league striker Elliott Nevitt, as announced by their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers have seen off competition from elsewhere to land the attacker from Warrington Rylands.

Nevitt has been linked with Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Accrington Stanley over recent times, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (See tweet below).

Crewe, Accrington and Port Vale are chasing non-league goalscoring sensation Elliott Nevitt. Nevitt scored a hat-trick at Wembley last month to help Warrington Rylands win the FA Vase and bring him onto the radar of several Football League clubs. #crewealex #asfc #pvfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 10, 2021

However, Tranmere have now swooped in to boost their attacking options for next season.

Their boss Micky Mellon has said: “Elliott is a signing that I want everybody to understand, since I was a player at Tranmere, we have always been very good at finding local talent that we were able to polish up, add fitness and present them with the opportunity to be a professional footballer.

“Elliott deserves his opportunity. We have seen his guts, determination and he has trained well since he came in.”

Nevitt made the headlines in May after scoring a hat-trick in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

The Liverpudlian joined Warrington Rylans last year having played for the likes of Burscough and City of Liverpool FC in the past.

Thoughts

This signing is a bit of a gamble by Tranmere as he has never played in the Football League before but that’s not to say it won’t pay off.

We’ve seen many great examples of players from non-league going on to be stars and Nevitt could be next in line.

Tranmere have made some solid signings and will be up there in League Two next season.