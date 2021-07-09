Middlesbrough are looking to get a deal over the line to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero. But if he is to sign for the Championship club, the player may need to play one more season in Argentina on loan if he is not granted a work permit, according to journalist German Garcia Grova. Middlesbrough are in the market to bring in a new central midfielder following the departure of George Saville to Millwall earlier this month. They have identified Atletico Banfield’s Martin Payero as a potential replacement and are reportedly in advanced talks as things stand. However, a new hurdle has reared it’s head with Payero potentially not being granted a work permit. This wouldn’t necessarily scupper a move to England, but could mean it delays him playing for the club until one is granted. Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, journalist German Garcia Grova revealed the issues surrounding this.

“The information that we have is there is some trouble to get the work permit to play,” said Grova. “He’s now leaving Argentina to play in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, he’s then going to England for the medical test. Then he’s going to know if he’s going to get the permission or not. “The information that we have is that there is some problem. So he will be transferred to Middlesbrough but might carry on playing here in Argentina with Banfield for one season extra.” This is not ideal for Boro, but they do have plenty of options in midfield to make do in the meantime. At present they have Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing, whilst there is also the emergence of young duo Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney to contend with.

Despite Teesside looking the most likely destination for the Argentinian youth international, they do face tough competition from sides in his native Argentina. Both Boca Juniors and River Plate are also looking to sign the 22-year-old this transfer window.

Middlesbrough are also monitoring the contract situation of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu at Luton Town. However, Payero’s proposed arrival could spell the end of any pursuit of the Hatters midfielder this summer.