West Brom are facing competition from FC Lorient in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

FC Lorient had him on loan last season and now want to bring him back.

Chalobah, who is 22-years-old, is on the radar of West Brom as they prepare for life under new boss Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies are back in the Championship and see the versatile midfielder as a potential summer addition.

However, they will have to see off interest from Lorient if they are to lure him to the Hawthorns.

Chalobah had an impressive past season with the Ligue 1 side and made 30 appearances for them in all competitions.

The ex-England youth international has been on the books at Chelsea for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy.

He signed his first professional contract with the Premier League giants in 2016 but has never made a first-team appearance for them.

Instead, he was loaned out to Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town in the Championship before making the move to France last year.

Chalobah did well in the French top flight last season and it is no surprise to see Lorient want to bring him back. He helped them stay up and slotted in nicely into their side.

However, West Brom could offer him the chance to play regular football in England which could be appealing at this stage of his career.