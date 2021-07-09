Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson ‘could’ be loaned out this summer, as per a report by Goal.

Liverpool may send the youngster somewhere to get first-team experience.

This is a boost for Blackburn Rovers, who are believed to be keen on luring him to the Championship, as reported by Lancashire Live.

Tony Mowbray’s side had Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool last term and are hoping to rekindle their positive relationship with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The highly-rated teenager is a product of the Reds’ academy having risen up through their prestigious academy.

Clarkson has been a regular for the Merseyside giants at youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut by Klopp in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He then made two senior appearances last year, one against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and the other against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

Liverpool handed him a new long-term contract last summer and have a big decision to make on his future now.

Thoughts

Clarkson should be loaned out this summer and Blackburn would be a suitable home for him.

Rovers looked after Elliott last season and would do the same again with another of Liverpool’s prospects.

He would give Mowbray’s side more options in midfield which will be needed in a 46+ game campaign.

Goal say he ‘could’ be loaned out and Blackburn will be closely monitoring the situation.