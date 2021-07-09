Celtic want to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Celtic are keen to lure the American international to Scotland this summer.

Carter-Vickers, who is 23-years-old, had an impressive last season on loan in the Championship at AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries want him on a permanent basis and fellow second tier duo Fulham and Cardiff City have also been linked, according to SBI Soccer reporter Larry Henry Jr on Twitter (as per Wales Online).

Carter-Vickers may well be sold by Spurs after spending the past few years out on loan.

He has had spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town over recent seasons and will now be wanting a new permanent home.

The centre-back seemed to enjoy his time at Bournemouth last term and played a key role in them getting into the Play-Offs.

Their new boss Scott Parker could try and sign him but there is competition.

Celtic are gearing up for their first season under Ange Postecoglou and have identified him as a potential summer addition.

Thoughts

There is no doubt that Carter-Vickers needs to leave Spurs for the sake of his career now and he has proved over his various loan spells that he is a solid player in the Championship.

However, the lure of Celtic and European football could turn his head.