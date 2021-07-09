Nottingham Forest remain keen on Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, as per a report by The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing him on loan to the City Ground next season.

Clarke, who is 20-years-old, could be loaned out by Spurs to get more experience under his belt.

He spent the second-half of last term in the Championship with Stoke City and played 14 times for the Potters.

Spurs signed Clarke in July 2019 but he has only made three appearances for their first-team since then.

He started out at Leeds United and broke into their first-team under Marcelo Bielsa to earn a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham loaned him back out to Elland Road during his first season on the books before sending him to QPR.

Clarke’s chances of getting game time with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are slim and a move to Nottingham Forest would be a good opportunity for him.

Thoughts

Forest could do with a few more reinforcements to their ranks and Clarke would be a decent addition for Chris Hughton’s side.

He needs to be somewhere where he will play most games and there is no doubting his quality at Championship level.

The youngster would give the Reds more competition and depth in attacking areas and could prove to be a shrewd signing if they are able to loan him in.