Watford’s Will Hughes has recently been linked with a move to both Fulham and Newcastle United, but should Sheffield United enter the race?

Hughes, 26, has been a prominent member of Watford’s first-team since his 2017 move from Derby County. The English central midfielder has featured 30 or more times in the league for Watford in each of his last three seasons at Vicarage Road but could now be on the move.

Reports have suggested that Fulham are interested in the midfielder, before Newcastle United were linked soon after.

Sheffield United are also seemingly in the market for a central midfielder this term as well. Fulham’s Tom Cairney has been closely linked to the club, with Sander Berge’s future still uncertain. Cairney though has been valued at £10million and the injury-prone Scot looks as though he could be staying at Craven Cottage, and so the Blades could start to look elsewhere for central options this summer.

There might be fewer options better than Hughes as well. With links emerging, it could suggest that Watford are open to letting him leave either permanently or on loan this summer following their promotion and United could be a really exciting move for him.

Slavisa Jokanovic is the man at the helm. The former Watford manager never managed Hughes at Vicarage Road but given the player’s Premier League and Championship experience with the Hornets, Hughes would make for a really keen signing at any Championship club.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham or Newcastle will take their interest further. Hughes though is certainly a man in-demand and might yet attract more suitors – why not Sheffield United?