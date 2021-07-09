Barnsley are willing to pay up to £2 million to sign Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, as per a report by The Athletic.

Barnsley are keen on luring the youngster to Oakwell this summer.

Johnson, who is 20-years-old, is also understood to be wanted by the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Brentford.

He impressed last season on loan at Lincoln City in League One and helped the Imps get to the Play-Off final.

The Wales international rocked up at Sincil Bank last summer and went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, chipping in with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Nottingham Forest won’t want to lose him and he still has another two years left on his contract at the City Ground.

Barnsley are eyeing an ambitious move for Johnson and could try and tempt their fellow Championship side into selling.

However, if he is to leave the Reds it will most likely be to a Premier League club.

Barnsley need to give their fans a bit of a boost following the departure of Valerien Ismael to West Bromwich Albion and CEO Dane Murphy to Nottingham Forest and obviously have a bit of cash to splash.

Signing Johnson would be a big statement of intent by the Tykes but it seems unlikely that Forest would sell him to a league rival.