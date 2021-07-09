Liverpool Echo has suggested that Liverpool could move for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to replace Gini Wijnaldum this summer – Arsenal among others have also been linked with the Cameroonian.

Anguissa, 25, featured 36 times in the Premier League for Fulham last season. He joined ahead of their 2018/19 campaign in the top flight but would spend the following season on loan at Villarreal after the Whites were relegated.

Having been relegated once again, Fulham could now lose Anguissa permanently. Back in may, Mail Online reported that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton were all keeping tabs on Anguissa and now Liverpool Echo suggests that Jurgen Klopp could take an interest.

Fulham broke their transfer record to bring Anguissa to Craven Cottage from Marseille two years ago, spending upwards of £30million on the midfielder.

No price tag has yet been mentioned should they part ways with his this summer though, and another loan move hasn’t been ruled out either – he has two years remaining on his contract.

Thoughts?

Fulham could look to cut some losses here and cash in on Anguissa. He’s a talented player but looks unlikely to stick around and play in the Championship with Fulham, especially with interest having already emerged from the likes of Arsenal.

Whether Liverpool will actually move for the Cameroon man remains to be seen but he could certainly become a target of Klopp’s, who will no doubt have the money to make the move happen.

A frustrating one for Fulham but a chance to bring in some much needed cash ahead of their 2021/22 Championship season.