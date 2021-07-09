Hull City defender Festus Arthur is wanted by Oldham Athletic.

Hull City could loan out the youngster next season, as per a report by Football Insider.

Arthur, who is 20-years-old, is also said to be wanted by Carlisle United and Cheltenham Town. Football Insider reported in January that Rochdale like him as well.

He joined the Tigers from Stockport County last summer and penned a three-year deal with the Yorkshire club, with the option for a fourth.

Arthur was born in Germany but began his career in England at Stockport.

He broke into the Hatters’ first-team in the season before last and went on to play 31 times for the North West outfit, chipping in with two goals.

He was a man in-demand last year but it was Hull who won the race for his signature.

Arthur made his senior debut for Grant McCann’s side in an EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21’s and played once more in that trophy last term.

He got injured last season and could do with going out on loan to get some regular football under his belt.

A move back to the North West to Oldham would suit Arthur and give him a chance to get some experience in League Two.

Cheltenham and Carlisle are other options for him and it will be interesting to see what Hull decide to do with him.