Eastleigh have signed Tom Broadbent following his release by Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website.

Eastleigh have lured the ex-Bristol Rovers defender into the National League.

Broadbent, who is 29-years-old, was released by Swindon at the end of last season following their relegation to League Two.

He spent the past three years with the Robins and will now be looking forward to his new challenge.



Broadbent has said: “It feels good, I’m really excited. When I found out there was interest and spoke to the gaffer the interest was there from me as well.”

Eastleigh boss Ben Stevens has said: “We have had to be patient to get this deal done. Tom will give us good strength and balance playing on the left. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Broadbent spent six years in the Army before starting his football career.

Bristol Rovers snapped him up in 2017 from non-league side Hayes and Yeading and he spent a year-and-a-half on the books of the Pirates.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions before Swindon came calling in January 2019.



The centre-back helped the Wiltshire club gain promotion to League One in his second season at the club under Richie Wellens.

However, he saw his game time dry up last term in the third tier and Swindon announced in May that they wouldnt be offering him a new contract.

