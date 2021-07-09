Ex-Tranmere Rovers boss Mike Jackson has been placed in interim charge of Burnley Under-23s, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Burnley are having a shake-up of their coaching staff this summer.

Jackson, who is 47-years-old, has been handed an opportunity by the Premier League side.

He was sacked by Tranmere in October last year and is back in the game now.

Jackson was assistant to Micky Mellon at Prenton Park and was chosen as his replacement when the Scotsman left for Dundee United last year.

However, his time in charge at Prenton Park was short-lived and the Merseyside club dismissed him after just three wins in 13 games.

Tranmere ended up making the Play-Offs last season in the end under Keith Hill, but have now brought back Mellon.

Jackson played for the club as a defender and also had spells at Bury and Blackpool.

He started his coaching career at Shrewsbury Town, which is where he first worked with Mellon, and later ended up becoming the Shrews’ manager in 2014.

Jackson turned out to be the wrong appointment by Tranmere last year but will be looking forward to his new role with Burnley.

He is taking the job on an interim basis but could be in line for the full-time gig if he impresses.