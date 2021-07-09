Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan now looks ‘set to leave’ the cub following the expiry of his contract, reports Yorkshire Live – West Brom have been closely linked with the full-back.

Bryan, 24, is officially a free agent and not in training with Sheffield United, following the expiry of his contract at the end of last month.

The Englishman has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer including both Fulham and Swansea City, though more recently it’s been West Brom.

With an offer reportedly on the table for Bryan to return to Bramall Lane under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, Yorkshire Live now write that Bryan ‘looks set to leave’ the club for good.

For West Brom then, who’ll be strong promotion contenders alongside Sheffield United next season, this could give them a huge boost in their pursuit of the free agent as Valerien Ismael looks to bolster his side.

Bryan featured 13 times in the Premier League last season, making his league debut for the Blades after joining from Manchester City in 2018.