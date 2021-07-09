Doncaster Rovers are taking Aramide Oteh on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are set to cast an eye over the striker after his release by QPR.

Oteh, who is 22-years-old, saw his contract with the Hoops expire at the end of June and was not offered an extension by the Championship side.

He is now a free agent and will be hoping to impress Donny.

Read: Doncaster Rovers hand trial to player released by West Ham

Oteh played in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before going to QPR in 2017.

He has since made a total of 21 appearances for the R’s in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

However, he wasn’t able to make a serious burst into their first-team and was sent out on loan to the likes of Walsall, Bradford City and Stevenage over recent years to get game time.

Oteh spent the second-half of last season on loan at Colchester United in League Two and scored once in 13 games for the U’s.

Read: Fulham to make decision on midfielder with QPR lurking

Doncaster hope to bring him in on trial on Friday and assess whether he would be a suitable signing for them on a free.

The League One side are gearing up for their first campaign under Richie Wellens and are looking at a few players, such as Emyr Huws and Aiden Barlow, as they remain patient in their hunt for signings.