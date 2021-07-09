Charlton Athletic kick-start their pre-season games with a match against Celtic today.

Charlton Athletic are taking on the Scottish Premiership giants behind-closed-doors.

The Addicks will take 22 players and plan to use a different starting XI in both halves.

This means a lot of youngsters will be given the chance to impress with the club still in the hunt for plenty more signings.

Nigel Adkins has said, as per London News Online: “There is no pressure on them. They need to just go out and give everything they have got. It will be a very, very young team.

“It is very early in our pre-season and Celtic are way ahead of schedule, they have got a European game next week – so they are in a far more advanced position than we are.”

“We are looking at using 22 players – so you can work the maths out for yourself – it is a fantastic opportunity for our younger players, who have been in our academy, to sample playing against Celtic and being part of the first-team group for pre-season.”

He added: “We’ll find out whether they are going to stay in the first-team group or maybe go out on loan.”

Today is an opportunity for Charlton fans to watch new signings Craig MacGillivray, Jayden Stockley, George Dobson and Akin Famewo in action.

Youngsters Nathan Harness, Nathan Harvey, Johl Powell, Ben Dempsey, James Vennings, Charles Clayden, Billy French, Lucas Ness, Wassim Aouachria and Hady Ghandour are all in line for game time as well.

Celtic have new boss Ange Postecoglou and are expected to put out a strong side.