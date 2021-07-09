Recent Hull City arrival Ryan Longman has spoken out about his move from Brighton, after the Tigers fended off the likes of Barnsley and Nottingham Forest to the signing.

Longman, 20, spent last season on loan with AFC Wimbledon in League One. The Englishman scored eight goals form midfield across his 44 league appearances and has now joined Hull City on a season-long loan.

The Championship newcomers, who’ve recently been placed under a transfer embargo, fended of several Championship clubs to the signing including both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Hull Daily Mail about his move to the Humber, Longman said:

“I think I’ve spoken to about five or six clubs in recent weeks, but after speaking to [manager] Grant McCann and coming up to have a look around I was really impressed

“The way the gaffer presented his philosophies and how he is as a person just drew me in really and I was delighted to have the opportunity to sign here.”