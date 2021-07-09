Aston Villa have had a bid ‘accepted’ by West Brom for young defender Tim Iroegbunam, reports Football Insider.

Iroegbunam, 18, has just one first-team appearance to his name for West Brom, coming in the EFL Trophy last season, but now looks set to seal his Hawthorns exit and join rivals Aston Villa.

Football Insider report that the young defender is set for a move to Villa Park with Dean Smith’s side having agreed a ‘six-figure compensation’ fee for his services, after he rejected the offer of a new contract from the Baggies.

The Englishman was named West Brom’s Academy Player of the Season last time round. He’s a product of the club’s youth academy and would find himself named on the bench during his side’s final day defeat at Leeds United last season.

Now though, he looks set for Villa who only recently completed the acquisition of 16-year-old Josh Feeney from Fleetwood Town.

Ireogbunam’s potential move to Villa Park is an obvious blow to West Brom and another bright, EFL talent who looks set to join the club.

Villa are really starting to make waves after their Premier League return and are stabilising themselves well. It’s making for painful viewing for West Brom fans though who are constantly seeing their side slip in and out of the top flight.

The club needs more stability and hopefully Ismael is the man to bring that the The Hawthorns, and eventually make them a regular Premier League outfit.