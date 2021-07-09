Derby County have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place for Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi to rejoin the club on loan this summer, but ‘nothing can be signed off’ until the Rams ‘get their financial affairs in order’.

The Athletic report that Derby County have a deal in place for Mengi to return to Pride Park this summer. The 19-year-old joined Wayne Rooney’s side on loan in January and is set to return to the club, but for Derby County’s financial issues meaning that a move is being delayed.

Derby County are still operating under a transfer embargo. It’s been a whirlwind past year for them and they’ve only recently discovered that they’ll be playing in the Championship next season, after a lengthy investigation involving the club and the EFL.

With regards to Mengi’s return, The Athletic write:

“It is also believed that Manchester United centre-back Teden Mengi is still a high priority following last season’s loan spell and that the two clubs have a verbal agreement in place. But, as with every other transfer target, nothing can be signed off regarding the 19-year-old until Derby get their financial affairs in order.”