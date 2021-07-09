West Brom defender Kyle Bartley has been identified by both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United as a summer target, as per The Telegraph.

Bartley, 30, has been with West Brom for the past three seasons now. The Englishman has previously represented the likes of Rangers, Birmingham City, Swansea City and Leeds United but is now being eyed by Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The Telegraph write that Bartley has ’emerged as an option’ for the two sides, but that he’ll cost either club at least £3million this summer despite him only having a year left on his Baggies contract.

Valerien Ismael is now the man at the helm at The Hawthorns and he’s already told the press that he expects Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira to leave this summer, and Bartley could now follow them out of the door this summer.

He featured 30 times in the Premier League last season and scored three goals as his side suffered an immediate return to the Championship.