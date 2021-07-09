Bournemouth are said to be rivalling Celtic and a ‘posse’ of Championship clubs for the signing of Liverpool’s Ben Davies this summer, reports Mail Online.

Davies, 25, secured a shock move to Liverpool in January. The former Preston north End man is yet to make his debut for the Reds though and now looks to be on the move this summer, with Celtic and Bournemouth vying for a season-long loan deal.

The Englishman was initially linked with a move to Celtic as his Preston contract drew to a close but Liverpool swooped in with a late bid as their defensive options dropped.

Davies proved a formidable defender with Preston in the Championship, racking up more than 100 league appearances for the club. But he’s not managed to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting line up at Anfield and with Virgil van Dijk nearing a return to fitness, Davies only looks set to fall further down the pecking order.