West Brom’s Matheus Pereira is a potential target of Liverpool’s, a report from Liverpool Echo suggests – the Brazilian has been linked with Aston Villa and Leeds United among others.

Pereira, 25, ‘could’ be targeted by Liverpool this summer, a report from Liverpool Echo has suggested.

The West Brom man scored 11 goals and assisted six in the Premier League last season as his Baggies side were relegated straight back in the Championship.

Since, the club has seen former Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael take the reigns but the Frenchman could yet lose his star man in Pereira, who’s been attracting Premier League interest all summer.

Aston Villa and Leeds United have been closely linked with the midfielder, with the player’s agent supposedly having spoken to the latter.

Now though, Liverpool could swoop in as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum this summer.