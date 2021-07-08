Wigan Athletic are looking like they mean business this summer with the array of signings they are bringing into the club.

Wigan Athletic fans have seen their front line seriously upgraded with the free transfer arrival of Charlie Wyke.

After he let his Sunderland contract run out, Wyke’s arrival is a big sign of their intent in this coming campaign. There is little doubt that Wyke is a marquee signing for the Latics.

However, per Football League World, the Lancashire side is not content to let it stop there. Football League World’s George Dagless writes that Wigan are nearing the capture of Rochdale striker Stephen Humphreys.

Humphrys started out in football at now-defunct Bury, moving to Fulham and their Under-18s in 2015. His time at Craven Cottage saw him unable to break into the first team with loans moves out to Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Rochdale.

A permanent move away from Fulham in mid-January 2019 saw him sign for Southend United. After 35 games (11 goals/two assists), Humphrys was snapped up by current side Rochdale.

He’s featured in 47 games for The Dale, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. 10 of those goals and four of those assists came in last season’s League One campaign.

Noise of this potential deal has aroused the interest of Wigan fans. Some of these fans have asked Sun reporter Alan Nixon for his considered opinion on the deal.

Nixon replied to their comments through a series of quoted retweets:

Think it gets done https://t.co/z8yHuVMTEg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 8, 2021

Of those three comments in a conversation with Wigan Athletic fans, one stands out. It is the last of the three. Sun man Nixon is of the opinion that “it gets done” when talking about a Wigan Athletic deal for striker Humphrys.

The Latics will receive a boost if they land Humphreys. They will be a much better, stronger side in the 2021/22 campaign.